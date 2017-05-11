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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stucco/roofline : flat

Exterior Stucco Siding Material Flat Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Architect Santiago Constantino of Mexico’s COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura designed this two-story, 1,668-square-foot home in San Cristóbal de las Casas for his mother, on the same 14,000-square-foot wooded lot where he and his brother grew up. The original adobe home still stands a few feet away, and was subdivided into rental units.
The ground-floor study, the living room on the second floor, and the dining room above are all oriented toward the sea.
In Goseong, Architect Wook Choi and artist Jinnie Seo build a different kind of beach house with geometric volumes tied together by terraces.
Wang repositioned the entryway to create more space for the living room. It's highlighted by a skylight and planter box.
Architects Carlos Cottet and Victoria Iachetti of Cottet Iachetti transformed an old house in the quiet Agronomía neighborhood of Buenos Aires into a modern white-walled residence with straight lines and carefully placed windows.
Facundo Ochoa’s beach house is an ode to craft and coastal living with a sprawling deck, DIY details, and lots of room to hang out.
"An ADU facilitates flexibility,
Windows and glazing were one of the largest overall costs, setting Geo and Zoe back €10,306.
The ADU has its own entrance from the lower street, with the primary residence on the upper hill.
A custom mural by Adrian Kay Wong was created with input from the homeowners, particularly Lauria. Its yellow tones are matched by Emu Living barstools in the foreground.
Twenty minutes from Marfa, a couple bring a 1914 home back to basics by peeling away faux stone, preserving marbelized tile, and building an addition that’s boxy in the best way.
The original brise-soleil on the front facade was kept but repaired.
Concrete and travertine slabs were installed on the exterior, alongside an ipe deck with mahogany railings.
Is it or isn’t it by the modern master? We figured it out after architects Erik Amir and Dora Chi pulled off a reverent revamp.
Hektor is divided into four independent suits and a central communal area.
A raised pool in the northeast corner of the building provides relief on hot, sunny days.
Set back from the street, the International-style home features deep, overhanging eaves and a band of clerestory windows that wraps around the entire home.
side facade view
The west-facing facade of the detached garage and ADU. This structure anchors the east side of the property and creates a courtyard between itself and the main house.
It’s hard to believe that, only two years ago, Jessy Moss and Steve Jocz’s glistening white home in Indian Wells, California, was being marketed as a teardown. Jessy, an interior designer who used to be a singer/songwriter, and Steve, a realtor who was once a member of the band Sum 41, saw the stucco-clad home’s potential and made it their mission to fix 50 years of decay. As the project unfolded, they researched the home’s origins, turning up troves of documents that strongly suggest it is an unrecognized work by midcentury icon William F. Cody. The circular concrete pavers in the driveway, replicas of originals, are reminiscent of pavers that Cody used for a motor court at another Southern California home.
Architect Minwook Choi’s 710-square-foot Seroro House rises from a tiny urban lot in Seoul that had long been neglected because of its challenging size.
In the evening, the bright green front facade of the micro home glows, bringing to mind nature and a sense of fantasy.
“The parapet makes the building look quite a bit bigger than it is and it creates an idea of mystery – or discovery” says Ben.
Staircases surround the house, which is accessed from both the north and south facades.
The firm completely reorganized the interior floorplan and added 750 square feet in a 2019 remodel. The remodel took the scale and massing of the neighboring buildings into consideration.
The aluminum pop-out windows from Weather Shield offer privacy and shading, and double as cozy indoor seating.
LaHabra white stucco connects the home to its context of protomodern stucco-and-concrete houses dotting the neighborhood. "The window openings play with depth and give the stucco a carved feeling," says Legge.
Set on a west-facing lot in East Austin, the compact Canterbury House by Murray Legge Architecture takes the shape of a simple box with a hole punched in the middle.
With its stucco facade and steel-framed, arched windows, Plaster Fun House is an architectural anomaly amidst the cottages and 1960s brick residences of Torrensville in South Australia.
Double Roof House, a residence and small business designed by Khuon Studio, sits on a narrow lot that measures 44 by 183 feet in Ho Chi Minh City.
In addition to turning what had been two apartments into a single residence, Techentin reconfigured the garden facade, adding a terrace, French doors, and a freestanding chimney.
The architect placed only a few windows on the eastern and northern facades, which intersect in a pronounced curve, to maintain privacy.
The compact home, clad in white acrylic stucco, features windows on the southern and western facades, opening the home to the lush hillside.
The architect removed the decorative embellishments, redid the railings, and gave the facade a new coat of gray stucco to simplify and refresh the exterior.
The narrow home slots easily into its urban context, while making a striking design statement.
The exterior of the tall and narrow home is sided with black-painted stucco.
Architect TaeByoung Yim designed a compact residence in Seoul, Korea, with designated space for studying and entertaining.
Folding doors create an indoor/outdoor experience.
The indoor/outdoor quality of the modest residence was inspired by the cinematic quality of the natural surroundings.
Pared back to the basics, Litibú allows the landscape to guide its narrative.
The palapa roof is a nod to traditional Mexican architecture.
The courtyard at the center of the home is a meditative space that reconnects the residents with the landscape and sky.
The compact retreat in Nayarit, Mexico, that Palma designed for an American couple comprises two stucco-clad volumes connected by a patio. The oculus above the open space frames the sky.
The warm wood of the front door, leather sheath on the brass handle, and glass panel set an inviting and relaxing tone for the home.
The Genesis GV80 sits near the open carport of the Clear Oaks Residence. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
This compact vacation home by TACO—or, Taller de Arquitectura Contextual—is immersed in southeastern Mexico’s wild landscape. The home is designed for a pair of young adults, and the firm’s objective was to achieve a reflective and contemplative place that links the occupants with the surrounding environment. The result is an intuitive, functional, and simple living experience that offers great spatial warmth.
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