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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stucco/building type : beach house

Exterior Stucco Siding Material Beach House Design Photos and Ideas

During the rainy season, the lush foliage — neem trees and blooming Sangre de Drago — comes to life on the property. Conscientious of the surrounding landscape, the couple made sure to keep most of the vegetation intact during the construction process, only cutting down six trees. “We did a whole topographical analysis of the land and knew how to spin and position the house,” Mark says.
“We wanted to use the wattle and daub method and this wall highlights the artistic options of such a method,” Michelle says of the architectural exterior accent wall. “We also love the Mexican candy de la Rosa.”
The ground-floor study, the living room on the second floor, and the dining room above are all oriented toward the sea.
In Goseong, Architect Wook Choi and artist Jinnie Seo build a different kind of beach house with geometric volumes tied together by terraces.
The firm completely reorganized the interior floorplan and added 750 square feet in a 2019 remodel. The remodel took the scale and massing of the neighboring buildings into consideration.
Architect David Montalba renovated a 1970s bungalow for Janette Sosothikul in Oxnard, California, a beach town midway between Malibu and Santa Barbara.
A front view of the renovated home. The wood slats screening the bedrooms on the street-facing side are repeated indoors on the interior staircase.
“It’s a great little place—a throwback to the old days of California coastal communities,” says Montalba.
Perforated Equitone shading boards on the home's street-facing facade provide visual interest and encourage privacy.
Core Architects endeavored to make the house blend into the slope, with comfortable access to the garden.
The gardens include a "tiny little forest" that obscures the home from the street level, and a small, oblong pond in the backyard, which is inspired by the shape of a Tylenol pill.
A peek at the surrounding lush landscape.
Materials used for the exterior include stucco, wood, metal, and concrete.
A large deck coated with Cetol finish from Behr extends into the home’s sloped site.
Landside Elevation
A back view of the house reveals its glass facade and perch on the hillside overlooking East Honolulu.
Bay Elevation
Land side Elevation
Front Elevation with Glimpse of Bay
Outsite partnered with Batch on this Venice Beach home to offer a place where locals can shop, live, and work. But considering how much the address can do, not much was changed of its midcentury exterior.