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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stucco/building type : prefab

Exterior Stucco Siding Material Prefab Design Photos and Ideas

The town of Vail has enlisted 359 Design's help to produce 32 affordable housing units in the Chamonix Vail project. The modular homes come in five different types and are fabricated in Idaho before being shipped to the site.
A peek of the Axiom Desert House from the exterior, with the beautiful San Jacinto mountain range in the distance.