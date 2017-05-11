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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stucco/roofline : saltbox

Exterior Stucco Siding Material Saltbox Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Overall, the design strove to preserve some of the character of the original front facade while allowing a contemporary structure to unfold.
The design of the remodel negotiates a 12-foot drop from the front of the lot to the back with a modified roof form that allows for three stories.
Previously, the home had been "a dim, dark, clunky disaster that had been built apparently in direct opposition to light patterns and to views of the lake," says Buhler. Now, the renovated home takes proper advantage of its lakeside setting.
Nicknamed the "lake of a thousand colors" for its brilliant coloration, Kalamalka Lake was a driving inspiration behind the home’s redesign. In a playful nod to the lengthy renovation process, the remodeled house, which now embraces views of the lake, has also been dubbed the "house of a thousand alterations."
The lower-ground floor and the walls supporting the raised front garden are clad in stone, making it look like it is perched on a rock.
The first-floor balcony is accessed via the living room, and externally via a staircase that leads to the garden. The simplicity of the white exterior reflects a relaxed, seaside vibe.