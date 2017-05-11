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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stucco/siding material : glass

Exterior Stucco Siding Material Glass Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The original home on the site was developed in 1936 as a 1,250-square-foot residence with two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. Architect Joseph Dangaran wanted to respect this modest scale when he designed a new home for his family.
A sliding door opens onto a large outdoor deck that is connected to the yard via a staircase with a plate steel stringer.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
The second floor houses a 900-square-foot apartment that can be kept separate from the main floor residence for rental purposes or can be connected via a door. "In what had been an attic for storing fan belts and auto supplies, we created a large open apartment with full bath and kitchen," says McCuen.
“Most homeowners would tear the whole thing down and start fresh,” says Brillhart. “But it made for a much more interesting project, preserving a little bit of Russell’s legacy and then adding two new wings on each side of the building.” An Ipe fence now lines the front of the property, and the two-story wing can be just glimpsed through the trees on the left.
A larger Lindsey Adelman chandelier hangs in the foyer, located off the double-height entryway.
Northeast FaçadeIn a naturally fragmented and disconnected context, the Gafarim House offers monolithic, opaque volumes to the street, citing the compact, parallelepipedic masses of northern Portuguese popular architecture and adjusting its scale to the surroundings.
The contemporary home is a beautiful take on desert modernism.
Stepped outdoor terraces, with landscaping by Colin Okashimo Associates, wrap the house’s curves, and also act as a buffer for floodwaters.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Front Elevation
Mount Pleasant Modern: Street View
Mount Pleasant Modern: Main Entry
Gropius’ Bauhaus building in Dessau is a mecca for design lovers.
The Bauhaus bus will travel the world, visiting four cities in celebration of the school's centenary year.
Berlin-based architect Van Bo Le-Mentzel designed the 161-square-foot bus version of the iconic workshop wing of the Bauhaus school building in Dessau.
Designed by Bauhaus founding director Walter Gropius, the school embodies the movement's core principles and values.
The residence appears to be in original condition.
According to the Los Angeles Conservancy, the house “encouraged a lively social life, with the living room serving as a focal point.”
The elegant midcentury home bears Neutra's signature style.
Richard Neutra's Iconic Chuey House
north elevation - a fortress into landscape -
east elevation - volumes and textures....
front elevation towards south....
Lanefab Design/Build demolished the existing carport and replaced it with a new addition that included the new entry, dining room, family room, mud room, and garage.
Exterior
Exterior
View from Southwest
West Elevation Detail
View from Boat Dock
The roof has a large tongue-and-groove wood overhang that shades the pool deck and outdoor dining area.
Dimster pierced the roof with a glass box topping the new central stair. To the right of the entrance is the transparent buffer between the facade and the kitchen, where an old courtyard once stood. “We wanted to keep the idea of the courtyard,” says Dimster. “The frosted panels are a distinct feature of the facade.”
Central courtyard
Front facade