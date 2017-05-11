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All Photos/bath/floors : marble

Bathroom Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Eric added a skylight and new wood in a chevron pattern to the ceiling. The green concrete sink is from Concretti Designs and the floors are Kayan river pebble mosaic by Pebblino Mosaici. April stripped and sanded down a kitchen cabinet for storage, and added plaid wallpaper to the interior.
A freestanding tub is now the star of the bathroom. The shower curtain rail above was custom made for the room.
A sliver of mirror cleverly conceals the gap between the existing marble slabs and the new, more contemporary architraves. Golden yellow grout gives new life to the marble slabs, and brings out the gold veining—which was the catalyst for the entire color scheme.
Powder Room
A massive pine beam defines the master bathroom.
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
The designer created a teak built-in bench seat for the primary bathroom, where she installed lively Marmoreal flooring, teak vanities, and marigold Zellige shower tile.
The tiny budget still allowed room for some strategic splurges, such as the vivid green Verde Ming marble in the house’s only bathroom
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
The marble herringbone floor tile is from Lowe’s, and the walls are covered in waterproof concrete plaster, a finish that took up less room than tile would have. “The walls were really un-level and it's not a particularly big bathroom, so I didn't want to reduce the size of it,” says Segulja.
After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
Ann Sacks pillow tiles in the lower level guest bath have a Japanese feel.
The primary bath has a custom vanity and a textured tile backsplash.
There's a skylight over the sculptural freestanding soaking tub in the primary bath. Leon Lebeniste made the stool.
A clerestory window lets sunlight into the primary bath without compromising privacy. The water closet and pivoting shower doors are fabricated from frosted glass. Large format porcelain slab walls mitigates the need for distracting grout lines.
Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
"The materials and finishes used in the main bath really transformed it from being solely utilitarian into a zen retreat," she says.
A pair of custom, white oak vanities by Tom Appleton stand in the new primary bathroom, which features honed white Carrara marble from North County Tile. A metal-framed mirror from Restoration Hardware, Ethel sconces from Worley’s Lighting, and polished nickel fixtures from Kohler complete the scheme. A Signature Hardware tub sits between.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
Astra Walker faucets bedeck the vanity. The aged brass and honed marble “further reflect the human interaction with nature and time,” says Fox.
In the main bathroom, Artedomus Elba stone, a honed marble, covers the walls and floor.
The bathtub in the master en suite sits beside the shower, which is separated from the hallway by frosted glass, allowing natural light to enter the space.
The principal bath is clad in hammered quartzite and white glass, and it features a custom marble tile floor.
One of the luxurious bathrooms in Casa Santísimo by JJRR/Arquitectura+Modica-Ledezma. It maintains a sense of natural intimacy despite its open plan and skylight ceiling.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
The brass fixtures are from Gessie’s GOCCIA series. Brass borders add "a sharp edge to the tiled, curved spaces." The scalloping appears in this space on a large deconstructed scale as well as in the curved detail of the floating vanity.
The spacious main bathroom (a former bedroom), joins marble, brass, and green elements. It is innovative for its use of "micro-spaces" that are subdivided and contained within the scalloping of the rear wall. They are meant to make each element feel special and separate, dividing a large room into smaller spaces that "hug you as you use them."
The shower features a bench and is a mix of Elba Blue Marble, Inax Yohen Border tiles, and concrete.
A ceramic soaking tub is paired with an antique wooden stool found in a local market.
“My favorite space in the home might be the master shower,” says Joseph. “The skylight covers the entire shower, and when there is a full moon you don’t even need a light. I find it to be a very peaceful and calming space.”
Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
Timber accents in the lofty master bathroom comprise a simple Muji bench and a Hinoki wood soaking tub.
The Yakers' master bath surrounds its Beijing Roc soaking tub by Americh in white marble, with a view through the glass to the waterside view. The Mint tub filler is by Fantini.
A marble wet room features a freestanding tub by Victoria and Albert and dual showers, while another shower on the terrace offers the option of washing outdoors. A 12-foot wooden door swings back to reveal a dressing room.
The master bathroom.
The bathroom skylight was a part of the 1964 addition by Whitney Smith.
The home offers a total of six and a half bathrooms, this one with a free-standing soaking tub from which one can enjoy expansive views out over San Francisco. Marble-clad flooring and walls complete the industrial-chic vibe.
Master bath tub is open to the master bedroom.
Grey marble and oak panels line powder room walls.
The dark-hued bathroom feels like a sanctuary.
The Bisha Suite bathroom features a large shower, tub, and two vanities—all wrapped in golden spider marble.
The penthouse's master bathroom looks out over unobstructed views. "In all the residences, maximizing far-reaching views of Midtown, Downtown, and the Hudson River was a top priority," says Siza.
A look at one of the marble-clad bathrooms, this one offering a fireplace, large soaking tub, and walk-in shower.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
The ensuite bathrooms in the Superior Fattoria rooms are finished with local Carrara marble and custom-made ornamental stainless steel vanities.
The bathroom interiors are a twist on a traditional pattern and are made from local materials.
The guest bath boasts skylights overhead and a giant soaking tub set against a backlit slab of marble.
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