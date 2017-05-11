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All Photos/bath/floors : marble/sinks : pedestal

Bathroom Marble Floors Pedestal Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
Green Swedish marble floors add a luxe touch to the bathroom. The small, vintage polydrone chandelier in clear glass is from The Apartment.