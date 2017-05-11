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All Photos/bath/floors : marble/lighting : wall

Bathroom Marble Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Eric added a skylight and new wood in a chevron pattern to the ceiling. The green concrete sink is from Concretti Designs and the floors are Kayan river pebble mosaic by Pebblino Mosaici. April stripped and sanded down a kitchen cabinet for storage, and added plaid wallpaper to the interior.
Powder Room
The designer created a teak built-in bench seat for the primary bathroom, where she installed lively Marmoreal flooring, teak vanities, and marigold Zellige shower tile.
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
Ann Sacks pillow tiles in the lower level guest bath have a Japanese feel.
The primary bath has a custom vanity and a textured tile backsplash.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
Astra Walker faucets bedeck the vanity. The aged brass and honed marble “further reflect the human interaction with nature and time,” says Fox.
In the main bathroom, Artedomus Elba stone, a honed marble, covers the walls and floor.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The dark-hued bathroom feels like a sanctuary.
The Bisha Suite bathroom features a large shower, tub, and two vanities—all wrapped in golden spider marble.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
The ensuite bathrooms in the Superior Fattoria rooms are finished with local Carrara marble and custom-made ornamental stainless steel vanities.
Master bathroom with modern round mirrors and towel ladder.
The master bedroom suite has a spa-like bathroom with floor-to-ceiling Bianco Dolomiti marble, a Cambridge soaking tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and custom-designed cabinetry by Waterworks.
The master bath features a marble-clad tub with 19th-century urns on lacquer cabinets.
With its high shine and mix of textures, the luxurious bathroom was a big hit with design week guests.
A communal basin made from monolithic granite offcuts forms the centerpiece of the Manzoni bathroom. Copper pendants hang above.
A look at the bathroom sandwiched between the sauna and gym.
Luxurious and minimalist, the bright master bathroom appears to glow. The perfectly balanced space features Carrara marble, textured handcrafted ash wood doors, and softly tinted paint.
White walls, a luxurious marble double-sink, and an area rug give this bathroom an inviting atmosphere. “The natural light, open spaces, and light color palette make it a great place to wake up in the morning,” Flournoy says of his home. The sink is from Restoration Hardware and the rug is from West Elm.
A bright and white bathroom.
In the master bathroom, Chris clad the tub and walls in Carrara marble. An AJ Wall sconce by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen sheds some light on bathtub reading.
The master bathroom features a marble vanity with a mitered edge, with open shelves on the sides. To emphasize a minimalistic look, the custom steel-framed mirror is backlit with LED lights. A bi-parting sliding door made of black stained wood separates the toilet room and laundry room.
Master bath with reflected skylight
When architects Silvia Ullmayer and Allan Sylvester worked with joiner Roger Hynam to reinvent an apartment for metalworker Simone ten Hompel, they created a covered space in the bathroom to conceal the front loader washing machine.
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.
Master bath with reflected skylight
The master bathroom’s countertops are detailed with the same Carrara marble seen in the kitchen. The faucet and shower trims are by Kallista.
The Salvatori marble tiles in the bathroom were added at the last minute, once everyone was confident that they would not put the project over budget.