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All Photos/bath/floors : marble/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Marble Floors Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The tiny budget still allowed room for some strategic splurges, such as the vivid green Verde Ming marble in the house’s only bathroom
The spa-like master bathroom.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
Interior walls were repainted and flooring was repaired, but the master bathroom received the most attention in the existing house. The renovation included marble mosaic floor tiles, fixtures by Blu Bathworks, and Silestone countertops.