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All Photos/bath/floors : marble/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Marble Floors Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A massive pine beam defines the master bathroom.
After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
The bathtub in the master en suite sits beside the shower, which is separated from the hallway by frosted glass, allowing natural light to enter the space.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
The Yakers' master bath surrounds its Beijing Roc soaking tub by Americh in white marble, with a view through the glass to the waterside view. The Mint tub filler is by Fantini.
The master bathroom.
The bathroom skylight was a part of the 1964 addition by Whitney Smith.
The dark-hued bathroom feels like a sanctuary.
The guest bath boasts skylights overhead and a giant soaking tub set against a backlit slab of marble.
Slabs of Carrara marble cover the minimalist bathroom, which is punctuated with fixtures made from unlacquered brass.
Opening the mirrored door reveals a surprising contrast of colors and materials between the bathroom and the timber-lined living space.
The master bedroom suite has a spa-like bathroom with floor-to-ceiling Bianco Dolomiti marble, a Cambridge soaking tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and custom-designed cabinetry by Waterworks.
The renovation added a spacious master bathroom with high-end finishes, a dual vanity, and a large walk-in shower.
Di Marmore marble floors and walls clad the master bathroom.
Roman &amp; Williams designed the bathrooms with “the look and feel of a grand European hotel”. The double vanity is painted a high-glass cream and slabs of Calacatta marble is mixed with brass fixtures makes the master bath shine.
There are two full bathrooms, which have also been remodeled.
The second master bath.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
The floors of Avinyo Street Apartment were leveled by a topping slab of concrete, topped with large format ceramic tile.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
Minimalist black fixtures adorn the shower.
The bathroom on the second level.
A bright and white bathroom.
Masterbathroom with custom walnut vanity and medicine cabinet niche
In the master bathroom, Chris clad the tub and walls in Carrara marble. An AJ Wall sconce by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen sheds some light on bathtub reading.
On one side of the cube, black doors that meld with the wall open to reveal an efficient wardrobe and a surprisingly bright marble bedroom.
The master bath features Statuary marble, radiant heat floors, a Kaldewei Vaio Duo oval freestanding tub, a frameless glass-enclosed shower, Lefroy Brooks fixtures and a Valcucine vanity.
Master Bath with a View
The bathrooms are lined in luxurious Estremoz marble.
The master bathroom’s countertops are detailed with the same Carrara marble seen in the kitchen. The faucet and shower trims are by Kallista.
The Salvatori marble tiles in the bathroom were added at the last minute, once everyone was confident that they would not put the project over budget.
Master bath
Interior walls were repainted and flooring was repaired, but the master bathroom received the most attention in the existing house. The renovation included marble mosaic floor tiles, fixtures by Blu Bathworks, and Silestone countertops.