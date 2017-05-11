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All Photos/bath/floors : marble/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Marble Floors Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

A freestanding tub is now the star of the bathroom. The shower curtain rail above was custom made for the room.
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
There's a skylight over the sculptural freestanding soaking tub in the primary bath. Leon Lebeniste made the stool.
"The materials and finishes used in the main bath really transformed it from being solely utilitarian into a zen retreat," she says.
A pair of custom, white oak vanities by Tom Appleton stand in the new primary bathroom, which features honed white Carrara marble from North County Tile. A metal-framed mirror from Restoration Hardware, Ethel sconces from Worley’s Lighting, and polished nickel fixtures from Kohler complete the scheme. A Signature Hardware tub sits between.
The bathtub in the master en suite sits beside the shower, which is separated from the hallway by frosted glass, allowing natural light to enter the space.
A ceramic soaking tub is paired with an antique wooden stool found in a local market.
The Yakers' master bath surrounds its Beijing Roc soaking tub by Americh in white marble, with a view through the glass to the waterside view. The Mint tub filler is by Fantini.
A marble wet room features a freestanding tub by Victoria and Albert and dual showers, while another shower on the terrace offers the option of washing outdoors. A 12-foot wooden door swings back to reveal a dressing room.
The home offers a total of six and a half bathrooms, this one with a free-standing soaking tub from which one can enjoy expansive views out over San Francisco. Marble-clad flooring and walls complete the industrial-chic vibe.
Master bath tub is open to the master bedroom.
The Bisha Suite bathroom features a large shower, tub, and two vanities—all wrapped in golden spider marble.
The penthouse's master bathroom looks out over unobstructed views. "In all the residences, maximizing far-reaching views of Midtown, Downtown, and the Hudson River was a top priority," says Siza.
A look at one of the marble-clad bathrooms, this one offering a fireplace, large soaking tub, and walk-in shower.
The bathroom interiors are a twist on a traditional pattern and are made from local materials.
A look at one of the seven bathrooms.
The master bath features marble throughout, including a deep marble soaking tub.
The master bathroom has a bamboo screen and a Deauville tub by Victoria + Albert. A vintage enameled metal sign from the London Underground is framed by the screen and a cactus that sits atop an African stool.
The en suite master bath features luxe marble-clad surfaces that include Carrera marble countertops and Piatra gray herringbone marble floors. There is also a deep soaking tub.
Roman &amp; Williams designed the bathrooms with “the look and feel of a grand European hotel”. The double vanity is painted a high-glass cream and slabs of Calacatta marble is mixed with brass fixtures makes the master bath shine.
Inlaid butterflies add visual interest to the vast slabs of gray marble. An adjoining massage room makes for the ultimate spa-like bathroom.
Green Swedish marble floors add a luxe touch to the bathroom. The small, vintage polydrone chandelier in clear glass is from The Apartment.
A bathroom designed Studio 397 Architecture peeks out into an adjacent room with a fireplace elegantly clad in a dark marble with a honed sheen.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
Luxurious and minimalist, the bright master bathroom appears to glow. The perfectly balanced space features Carrara marble, textured handcrafted ash wood doors, and softly tinted paint.
The master bath is clad in Bianco Venatino marble. The tub is by ADM; the showerhead is by Hansgrohe.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
A glass wall separates the ensuite bathroom from the bedroom, allowing additional natural light to flood the space. A curtain can be drawn along this wall when privacy is needed.
In the master bathroom, Chris clad the tub and walls in Carrara marble. An AJ Wall sconce by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen sheds some light on bathtub reading.
The master bath features Statuary marble, radiant heat floors, a Kaldewei Vaio Duo oval freestanding tub, a frameless glass-enclosed shower, Lefroy Brooks fixtures and a Valcucine vanity.
Master Bath with a View
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.
In a home largely outfitted in wood, this marbled bathroom designed by Peter Russell-Clarke and Craig Steely provides a respite for the eyes, with its white, gray, and black palette and minimalist fixtures and details. Dramatic veining in the stone provides visual interest and movement, and the freestanding bathtub contrasts with the dark marble on the wall behind.
The bathtub faces a Spanish-cedar-framed window overlooking the back deck. Once the outside plants have grown up enough to provide privacy, the adhesive film on the window will be removed.
The space here still emphasizes its continuity but in an orthogonal order. The ceiling undulates up and down with the heights distributing different activities.
Electrochromic glass windows
Master bath