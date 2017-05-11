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All Photos/bath/floors : marble/walls : concrete

Bathroom Marble Floors Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The shower features a bench and is a mix of Elba Blue Marble, Inax Yohen Border tiles, and concrete.
With its high shine and mix of textures, the luxurious bathroom was a big hit with design week guests.