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All Photos/bath/floors : marble/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Marble Floors Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
The marble herringbone floor tile is from Lowe’s, and the walls are covered in waterproof concrete plaster, a finish that took up less room than tile would have. “The walls were really un-level and it's not a particularly big bathroom, so I didn't want to reduce the size of it,” says Segulja.
The bathroom skylight was a part of the 1964 addition by Whitney Smith.
Grey marble and oak panels line powder room walls.
The luxurious master bath features heated marble slab floors.
The renovation added a spacious master bathroom with high-end finishes, a dual vanity, and a large walk-in shower.
The master bath features marble throughout, including a deep marble soaking tub.
A look at the bathroom sandwiched between the sauna and gym.
The master bathroom has a bamboo screen and a Deauville tub by Victoria + Albert. A vintage enameled metal sign from the London Underground is framed by the screen and a cactus that sits atop an African stool.
Chevron-patterned Carrera marble lines a wall in the bathroom that also features Carrera marble floors and Delta taps.
White ceramic tiles by Waterworks line the bathroom walls. The floors, also by Waterworks, are honed Carrara marble. The sink with an integrated top is by Duravit.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
A bright and white bathroom.
A glass wall separates the ensuite bathroom from the bedroom, allowing additional natural light to flood the space. A curtain can be drawn along this wall when privacy is needed.
Hariri and her husband have separate bathrooms, each with their preferred. He preferred a shower, but Hariri wanted a tub.
The sun cuts down into the upstairs bathroom through skylights, casting rhythmic shadows of roof beams onto the floor and walls. The bathroom includes a cantilevered toilet by Catalano.
The space here still emphasizes its continuity but in an orthogonal order. The ceiling undulates up and down with the heights distributing different activities.
Master bath