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All Photos/bath/floors : marble/sinks : undermount

Bathroom Marble Floors Undermount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
The designer created a teak built-in bench seat for the primary bathroom, where she installed lively Marmoreal flooring, teak vanities, and marigold Zellige shower tile.
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
Astra Walker faucets bedeck the vanity. The aged brass and honed marble “further reflect the human interaction with nature and time,” says Fox.
In the main bathroom, Artedomus Elba stone, a honed marble, covers the walls and floor.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
The master bathroom.
Master bath tub is open to the master bedroom.
The dark-hued bathroom feels like a sanctuary.
The Bisha Suite bathroom features a large shower, tub, and two vanities—all wrapped in golden spider marble.
The ensuite bathrooms in the Superior Fattoria rooms are finished with local Carrara marble and custom-made ornamental stainless steel vanities.
Master bathroom with modern round mirrors and towel ladder.
The master bedroom suite has a spa-like bathroom with floor-to-ceiling Bianco Dolomiti marble, a Cambridge soaking tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and custom-designed cabinetry by Waterworks.
The master bath features a marble-clad tub with 19th-century urns on lacquer cabinets.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
The en suite master bath features luxe marble-clad surfaces that include Carrera marble countertops and Piatra gray herringbone marble floors. There is also a deep soaking tub.
The spa-like master bathroom.
White walls, a luxurious marble double-sink, and an area rug give this bathroom an inviting atmosphere. “The natural light, open spaces, and light color palette make it a great place to wake up in the morning,” Flournoy says of his home. The sink is from Restoration Hardware and the rug is from West Elm.
The bathroom on the second level.
Emerald-green penny tiles line the walls in one of the sleek baths.
Masterbathroom with custom walnut vanity and medicine cabinet niche
Mirrors hung in front of the new window in the master bathroom provide a view of the raw mountain face
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures
The master bathroom features a marble vanity with a mitered edge, with open shelves on the sides. To emphasize a minimalistic look, the custom steel-framed mirror is backlit with LED lights. A bi-parting sliding door made of black stained wood separates the toilet room and laundry room.
Master bath with reflected skylight
The master bath features Statuary marble, radiant heat floors, a Kaldewei Vaio Duo oval freestanding tub, a frameless glass-enclosed shower, Lefroy Brooks fixtures and a Valcucine vanity.
Master Bath with a View
In Hong Kong's Happy Valley—where land is scarce and living spaces are usually pretty small—multi-disciplinary design practice Lim+Lu revived a three-bedroom apartment in an old residential building into a gleaming, visually-expanded abode. With the aim of separating various functional zones while maintaining privacy, freeing up space, and making the apartment look bigger than its actual size (1,206 square feet), Lim+Lu incorporated suspended glass and sliding doors made with black powder-coated stainless steel.
Master bath with reflected skylight
The unifying elements of walnut and steel—with a little marble and concrete thrown in—continue downstairs in the bathroom and bedroom.
The clean symmetry of the master bathroom is enhanced by Ann Sacks ceramic Savoy tiles and Lefroy Brooks fixtures.
The bathrooms are lined in luxurious Estremoz marble.
The master bathroom’s countertops are detailed with the same Carrara marble seen in the kitchen. The faucet and shower trims are by Kallista.
Interior walls were repainted and flooring was repaired, but the master bathroom received the most attention in the existing house. The renovation included marble mosaic floor tiles, fixtures by Blu Bathworks, and Silestone countertops.