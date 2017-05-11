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All Photos/bath/floors : marble/showers : full

Bathroom Marble Floors Full Showers Design Photos and Ideas

In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
Astra Walker faucets bedeck the vanity. The aged brass and honed marble “further reflect the human interaction with nature and time,” says Fox.
In the main bathroom, Artedomus Elba stone, a honed marble, covers the walls and floor.
One of the luxurious bathrooms in Casa Santísimo by JJRR/Arquitectura+Modica-Ledezma. It maintains a sense of natural intimacy despite its open plan and skylight ceiling.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
The Yakers' master bath surrounds its Beijing Roc soaking tub by Americh in white marble, with a view through the glass to the waterside view. The Mint tub filler is by Fantini.
The dark-hued bathroom feels like a sanctuary.
Even the master bath fully embraces the Bondi Beach location. A large picture window and skylight create the feeling of being outdoors in this marble oasis.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
The en suite master bath features luxe marble-clad surfaces that include Carrera marble countertops and Piatra gray herringbone marble floors. There is also a deep soaking tub.
Di Marmore marble floors and walls clad the master bathroom.
Roman &amp; Williams designed the bathrooms with “the look and feel of a grand European hotel”. The double vanity is painted a high-glass cream and slabs of Calacatta marble is mixed with brass fixtures makes the master bath shine.
There are two full bathrooms, which have also been remodeled.
The second master bath.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
The floors of Avinyo Street Apartment were leveled by a topping slab of concrete, topped with large format ceramic tile.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
Minimalist black fixtures adorn the shower.
A bright and white bathroom.
Masterbathroom with custom walnut vanity and medicine cabinet niche
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures
In the master bathroom, Chris clad the tub and walls in Carrara marble. An AJ Wall sconce by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen sheds some light on bathtub reading.
Master Bath with a View
When architects Silvia Ullmayer and Allan Sylvester worked with joiner Roger Hynam to reinvent an apartment for metalworker Simone ten Hompel, they created a covered space in the bathroom to conceal the front loader washing machine.
The master bathroom’s countertops are detailed with the same Carrara marble seen in the kitchen. The faucet and shower trims are by Kallista.
The Salvatori marble tiles in the bathroom were added at the last minute, once everyone was confident that they would not put the project over budget.
Electrochromic glass windows