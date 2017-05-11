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All Photos/bath/floors : marble/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Marble Floors Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
The bathroom skylight was a part of the 1964 addition by Whitney Smith.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.