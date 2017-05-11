Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : marble/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Marble Floors One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
The spacious main bathroom (a former bedroom), joins marble, brass, and green elements. It is innovative for its use of "micro-spaces" that are subdivided and contained within the scalloping of the rear wall. They are meant to make each element feel special and separate, dividing a large room into smaller spaces that "hug you as you use them."
Grey marble and oak panels line powder room walls.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
Opening the mirrored door reveals a surprising contrast of colors and materials between the bathroom and the timber-lined living space.
A bright and white bathroom.
Masterbathroom with custom walnut vanity and medicine cabinet niche
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
Herringbone marble tile with black accent planks cover both the wall and floor.
Master bath with reflected skylight
Master Bath with a View
The sun cuts down into the upstairs bathroom through skylights, casting rhythmic shadows of roof beams onto the floor and walls. The bathroom includes a cantilevered toilet by Catalano.
Master bath with reflected skylight
The private bathroom features a wetroom style open enclsoure, linear drain,Quartzite tile, and a concealed mirrored medicine cabinet. The fixtures are by Fantini.
Electrochromic glass windows