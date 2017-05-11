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All Photos/bath/floors : marble/counters : wood

Bathroom Marble Floors Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Eric added a skylight and new wood in a chevron pattern to the ceiling. The green concrete sink is from Concretti Designs and the floors are Kayan river pebble mosaic by Pebblino Mosaici. April stripped and sanded down a kitchen cabinet for storage, and added plaid wallpaper to the interior.
Grey marble and oak panels line powder room walls.
A look at the bathroom sandwiched between the sauna and gym.
The master bathroom has a bamboo screen and a Deauville tub by Victoria + Albert. A vintage enameled metal sign from the London Underground is framed by the screen and a cactus that sits atop an African stool.