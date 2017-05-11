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All Photos/bath/floors : marble/lighting : accent

Bathroom Marble Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
Astra Walker faucets bedeck the vanity. The aged brass and honed marble “further reflect the human interaction with nature and time,” says Fox.
In the main bathroom, Artedomus Elba stone, a honed marble, covers the walls and floor.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
Timber accents in the lofty master bathroom comprise a simple Muji bench and a Hinoki wood soaking tub.
Master bath tub is open to the master bedroom.
Grey marble and oak panels line powder room walls.
A look at the bathroom sandwiched between the sauna and gym.
Di Marmore marble floors and walls clad the master bathroom.
Inlaid butterflies add visual interest to the vast slabs of gray marble. An adjoining massage room makes for the ultimate spa-like bathroom.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
Master bath with reflected skylight
Master Bath with a View
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.
Master bath with reflected skylight
The clean symmetry of the master bathroom is enhanced by Ann Sacks ceramic Savoy tiles and Lefroy Brooks fixtures.