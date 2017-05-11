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All Photos/bath/floors : marble/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Marble Floors Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The principal bath is clad in hammered quartzite and white glass, and it features a custom marble tile floor.
Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
The master bedroom suite has a spa-like bathroom with floor-to-ceiling Bianco Dolomiti marble, a Cambridge soaking tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and custom-designed cabinetry by Waterworks.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
The spa-like master bathroom.