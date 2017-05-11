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All Photos/bath/floors : marble/showers : corner

Bathroom Marble Floors Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Astra Walker faucets bedeck the vanity. The aged brass and honed marble “further reflect the human interaction with nature and time,” says Fox.
In the main bathroom, Artedomus Elba stone, a honed marble, covers the walls and floor.
The sun cuts down into the upstairs bathroom through skylights, casting rhythmic shadows of roof beams onto the floor and walls. The bathroom includes a cantilevered toilet by Catalano.
Master bath