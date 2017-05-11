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All Photos/bath/counters : marble

Bathroom Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Pink marble
A sliver of mirror cleverly conceals the gap between the existing marble slabs and the new, more contemporary architraves. Golden yellow grout gives new life to the marble slabs, and brings out the gold veining—which was the catalyst for the entire color scheme.
The grey tones on the wall are separated by a dark red smalto stripe. The faucet is from Officina Nicolazzi and the lights are Tooy.
Kenter Powder Room
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
Powder Room
The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
Black marble and shower glass angles in the bathroom to complete the triangle motif.
The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
Prioritize either storage or easy cleaning. While extra storage is always nice, it is important to note freestanding vanities are also known for being harder to clean, since there are more corners and nooks where dust can hang out around them.
"Kasey and Nick brought their own voice through some of the specific interior finishes, such as the flooring in the mudroom and the wonderful wallpaper in the kids’ bathroom," explains Hutchison.
The renovation also added flushing toilets to the old vessel.
The bathrooms are outfitted with Jason Wu for Brizo fixtures. The Bestlite BL7 wall lamp by Robert DudleyBest for GUBI hangs above a marble-topped vanity. Designed by Studio Zung.
This Singapore apartment, renovated by Takenouchi Webb, features a guest bathroom covered in eye-popping flamingo-print wallpaper.
Black grid wallpaper and black subway tiles continue the grid motif of the apartment inspired by Shiro Kuramata. A teak floor mat and teak mirror complement a teak shower bench, and a wire sculpture of a bonsai tree completes the Japanese vibe.
The new en suite bath features two-tone, gray-and-white tiles to match the two-tone paintwork in the original house and the two-tone plasterboard on the extension. Metal detailing wraps around the arched mirror above the timber vanity.
Family bathroom on the second floor
Astra Walker faucets bedeck the vanity. The aged brass and honed marble “further reflect the human interaction with nature and time,” says Fox.
In the main bathroom, Artedomus Elba stone, a honed marble, covers the walls and floor.
The colorful Porter Teleo wallpaper and custom, commissioned shower curtain in the kid's bathroom is offset by a funky white and charcoal tiled floor.
A geometric, peach-colored tile in the master bathroom adds a joyful jolt to the home. The walnut cabinetry is an ode to the home's mid-century roots.
The ground floor bathroom has been designed with plenty of storage to cater for the three girls who share it.
The bathtub in the master en suite sits beside the shower, which is separated from the hallway by frosted glass, allowing natural light to enter the space.
Antarctic White marble from STS Stone makes up the vanity in the principal bath.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
Guest Bathroom
Guest Bathroom
Main bedroom ensuite with a restrained interior palette.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
The showpiece in the new bathroom is the floating vanity with an integrated sink carved from a block of Nero Marquina marble.
To create a sense of design continuity from the kitchen and living room, the same champagne-bronze hardware is featured in the bathroom.
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