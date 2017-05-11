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All Photos/bath/counters : marble/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Marble Counters Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
The renovation also added flushing toilets to the old vessel.
This Singapore apartment, renovated by Takenouchi Webb, features a guest bathroom covered in eye-popping flamingo-print wallpaper.
Black grid wallpaper and black subway tiles continue the grid motif of the apartment inspired by Shiro Kuramata. A teak floor mat and teak mirror complement a teak shower bench, and a wire sculpture of a bonsai tree completes the Japanese vibe.
The colorful Porter Teleo wallpaper and custom, commissioned shower curtain in the kid's bathroom is offset by a funky white and charcoal tiled floor.
A geometric, peach-colored tile in the master bathroom adds a joyful jolt to the home. The walnut cabinetry is an ode to the home's mid-century roots.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
The bentwood mirrors and brass fixtures in the master bathroom fit in with the subtle midcentury design language throughout the home. A large window fills the space with natural light, which bounces off the white Carrara marble vanity top and herringbone tiles on the wall.
Open timber shelves in the bathrooms offer additional surface space. Brass fixtures add warmth and texture to the minimal palette.
The dark tile used in the guest bathroom was chosen to both complement and create a quiet backdrop for the more expressive character of the marble. Elsewhere, light finishes help to reflect light around the space, making it feel brighter and more open.
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
Timber accents in the lofty master bathroom comprise a simple Muji bench and a Hinoki wood soaking tub.
The bathroom's dark wood features mirror those in the kitchen, which is in keeping with Shea's goal to have a cohesive palette throughout.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Guest Bath
The blue and white feature tiles in the bathroom were designed by renowned local architect Éolo Maia and were gifted to the couple by a friend. "We were very happy because we admire Éolo Maia a lot," says Franchini. The bathroom counter is made from Bahia Calacatta marble.
The master bathroom is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Mountain Peak White and Chantilly Lace to keep the focus on the high-end vanity and colorful glasswork.
The flooring—purple jade marble tile from Creekside Tile—is the show-stopper in the master bath. There's also a custom vanity and a Top Bath tub.
A marble wet room features a freestanding tub by Victoria and Albert and dual showers, while another shower on the terrace offers the option of washing outdoors. A 12-foot wooden door swings back to reveal a dressing room.
A look at one of two master bathrooms, this one with a large soaking tub. Windows flood the space in natural light and offer iconic views of Midtown Manhattan.
A look at one of the marble-clad bathrooms, this one offering a fireplace, large soaking tub, and walk-in shower.
Oak flooring extends from the master bedroom into the bathroom, complementing the duo of marble sinks.
Brass lights from Apparatus Studio provide extra lighting in the bathroom. The space is complete with Alexander Marchant sinks and faucet, hardware from Schoolhouse Electric and the same cabinetry seen throughout the rest of the loft.
The master bath features round penny tiles and concrete tile floors.
A petite floating marble vanity hugs a terrazzo wall. The wallpaper is the The Great Wave by Cole & Son.
The Zen-like bathrooms are cloaked in stone and wood.
The sleek and moody new powder room is lined from floor to ceiling with handmade, metallic black tiles from Heath Ceramics and features a floating custom console of slightly pink Rosa Aurora stone and a smoke mirror. In juxtaposition, the new cloak room across from the bathroom has powdery pink lacquer built-ins, integrated LED lighting, and flamingo wallpaper.
With its high shine and mix of textures, the luxurious bathroom was a big hit with design week guests.
A communal basin made from monolithic granite offcuts forms the centerpiece of the Manzoni bathroom. Copper pendants hang above.
The couple turned a third bedroom into an en suite master bath by knocking down the walls between the two rooms, re-framing and building new walls, and adding plumbing and electrical.
Di Marmore marble floors and walls clad the master bathroom.
A Di Marmore stone countertop in the child's bathroom.
Clean lines and an airy palette continue in the bathroom.
A monolithic, imported stone vanity in the bathroom is accented by brass fixtures and hand-cut and crafted tile.
Barker mixed inexpensive subway tiles with an expensive marble slab in the master bathroom. The mix of high and low pieces defines the style of this home.
An antique chair near the ensuite bathroom.
Grey marble, white wood, black metal and glass doors, along with brass accents, creates a contemporary and calming master bathroom.
Grey marble, white wood, black metal and glass doors, along with brass accents, creates a contemporary and calming master bathroom.
Luxurious and minimalist, the bright master bathroom appears to glow. The perfectly balanced space features Carrara marble, textured handcrafted ash wood doors, and softly tinted paint.
“Black is not dark. It’s not sad. It absorbs the light and lets you see details,” says Mehdi.
Guest Bathroom
Canny 'The New' Master Ensuite
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
Master En Suite with Carrara marble surfaces.
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
The two bathrooms feature gorgeous Carrara marble wall tiles.
"The bathroom may have been my favorite transformation," explains Lauren. "I spotted some beautiful inspiration from Studio McGee and I was hooked on the floral wallpaper idea."
The Main Bathroom
On one side of the cube, black doors that meld with the wall open to reveal an efficient wardrobe and a surprisingly bright marble bedroom.
An ensuite bathroom is shared by two of the bedrooms.
The home features two bedrooms and two bathroom.
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