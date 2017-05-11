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All Photos/bath/counters : marble/lighting : track

Bathroom Marble Counters Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The blue and white feature tiles in the bathroom were designed by renowned local architect Éolo Maia and were gifted to the couple by a friend. "We were very happy because we admire Éolo Maia a lot," says Franchini. The bathroom counter is made from Bahia Calacatta marble.