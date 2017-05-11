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All Photos/bath/counters : marble/floors : dark hardwood

Bathroom Marble Counters Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
Kenza recently renovated her parlor floor powder room, which is tucked behind the staircase.
The dramatic, handmade, black concrete soaking tub is from Boyd Alternatives, a local Victorian company that produces handmade baths. The color is an addition to the concrete mix.
The minimalist bathroom provides a calm, introspective experience.
The design team embraced Ibiza's upscale club culture when designing the hotel's two signature restaurants, the modern Asian cuisine-based Izakaya and The Butcher, an upscale seasonal "burger joint."