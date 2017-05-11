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All Photos/bath/counters : marble/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Marble Counters Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The renovation also added flushing toilets to the old vessel.
The vanities and bathroom walls are made from locally sourced travertine slabs.
A peek inside the master bathroom that takes up approximately one-sixth of the upper floor. The house includes three bedrooms on the upper floor and a service bedroom on the ground floor.
Warm wood tones balance with bright whites to create elegant and refined interior spaces.
The master bathroom features a coved tile ceiling, a custom walnut vanity, and a large soaking tub.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
Master En Suite with Carrara marble surfaces.