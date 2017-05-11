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All Photos/bath/counters : marble/tubs : undermount

Bathroom Marble Counters Undermount Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Pink marble
Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
Family bathroom on the second floor
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
A view of the new marble-clad master bathroom.
Light gray mosaic wall tile meets a pronounced slab of Natural Jeremiel Grey Marble in the vanity. The tile grid is softened by Waterstone polished plaster. The wall-mounted, brass faucets are by Vola.
Lynch created a tactile material palette in the master bathroom, which includes plaster, tile, marble, peach-tinted glass, and natural brass.
Even the master bath fully embraces the Bondi Beach location. A large picture window and skylight create the feeling of being outdoors in this marble oasis.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
Inlaid butterflies add visual interest to the vast slabs of gray marble. An adjoining massage room makes for the ultimate spa-like bathroom.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
Bathrooms incorporate custom glazed tile and Imperial Danby stone quarried in Vermont.
Hariri and her husband have separate bathrooms, each with their preferred. He preferred a shower, but Hariri wanted a tub.
Now, the space looks both sophisticated and playful thanks to the addition of whimsical animal-printed wallpaper, marble countertops, tiles from Ann Sacks, and brass pendant lights designed by Cedar & Moss for Rejuvenation.
Master Bathroom
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.
Clinton Hill Townhouse Renovation - Master Bath
The minimalist bathroom boasts Cararra marble surfaces, Hansgrohe faucets and shower fixtures, and a skylight by Velux.