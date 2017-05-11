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All Photos/bath/counters : marble/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Marble Counters Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
The bathtub in the master en suite sits beside the shower, which is separated from the hallway by frosted glass, allowing natural light to enter the space.
Main bedroom ensuite with a restrained interior palette.
The Yakers' master bath surrounds its Beijing Roc soaking tub by Americh in white marble, with a view through the glass to the waterside view. The Mint tub filler is by Fantini.
The master bathroom is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Mountain Peak White and Chantilly Lace to keep the focus on the high-end vanity and colorful glasswork.
The flooring—purple jade marble tile from Creekside Tile—is the show-stopper in the master bath. There's also a custom vanity and a Top Bath tub.
The spacious master bathroom.
A marble wet room features a freestanding tub by Victoria and Albert and dual showers, while another shower on the terrace offers the option of washing outdoors. A 12-foot wooden door swings back to reveal a dressing room.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
The master bath includes a marble-lined steam shower and vanity, as well as a separate soaking tub.
The bedroom closest to the master bedroom is currently used as a large, walk-in closet. Here, the bathroom connected to that space features a clawfoot tub and walk-in shower.
Marble countertops continue into the bathroom, where wall-length windows usher in ample natural light into the space. A large soaking tub rests in the corner.
The Bisha Suite bathroom features a large shower, tub, and two vanities—all wrapped in golden spider marble.
A look at one of the marble-clad bathrooms, this one offering a fireplace, large soaking tub, and walk-in shower.
The bathroom continues the same all-white and marble palette set by the rest of the apartment, particularly the kitchen. The trough sink seems to float mid-air, and the organic shape of the freestanding bathtub is reflected in the curve of the wall. A bright red sprinkler main valve adds a pop of color. In the shower, a custom mosaic spelling "Grand St." composed of 1/2" thick Thassos stone blocks shines subtly against the waterproof plaster wall.
A peek inside the master bathroom that takes up approximately one-sixth of the upper floor. The house includes three bedrooms on the upper floor and a service bedroom on the ground floor.
The en suite master bath features luxe marble-clad surfaces that include Carrera marble countertops and Piatra gray herringbone marble floors. There is also a deep soaking tub.
Inlaid butterflies add visual interest to the vast slabs of gray marble. An adjoining massage room makes for the ultimate spa-like bathroom.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
"Great hotels have stories that go beyond providing a bed for the night—they offer moments of discovery, unexpected adventures, encounters to be savored and retold," says The Calile Hotel, and we wholeheartedly agree. Careful consideration has been put into every detail of this pastel-hued oasis in the middle of Brisbane. Allow your mind to wander as you relax by the pool, lounge at the hotel bar, or simply enjoy the impeccably-designed interior spaces.
Master Bath
The master bath features a wooden bathtub imported from Scotland.
Exquisite Bathrooms supplied the sanitary ware and chromeware.
Luxurious and minimalist, the bright master bathroom appears to glow. The perfectly balanced space features Carrara marble, textured handcrafted ash wood doors, and softly tinted paint.
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.
The dramatic, handmade, black concrete soaking tub is from Boyd Alternatives, a local Victorian company that produces handmade baths. The color is an addition to the concrete mix.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
The master bedroom also has a marble-clad ensuite bathroom.
Canny 'The New' Master Ensuite
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
A clawfoot tub was installed beneath the window and can be seen from the bedroom. The semi-enclosed shower room is lined in white subway tile while sage green penny tiles cover the floors.
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
A beautifully designed, light-filled bathroom features a deep Victoria + Albert freestanding tub, an original marble mantle, a large black marble-topped vanity, and an encaustic concrete-tiled floor.
In the master bathroom, Chris clad the tub and walls in Carrara marble. An AJ Wall sconce by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen sheds some light on bathtub reading.
014.CASA PEX
The master bath features Statuary marble, radiant heat floors, a Kaldewei Vaio Duo oval freestanding tub, a frameless glass-enclosed shower, Lefroy Brooks fixtures and a Valcucine vanity.
Master Bath with a View
The luxurious master bath has a double vanity, soaking tub, glass enclosed stall shower and wall of windows.
Edgewood cabinets adjoin countertops made from Carrara marble in the master bathroom. A Wyndham Collection bathtub sits under a chrome showerhead by Moen.
In a home largely outfitted in wood, this marbled bathroom designed by Peter Russell-Clarke and Craig Steely provides a respite for the eyes, with its white, gray, and black palette and minimalist fixtures and details. Dramatic veining in the stone provides visual interest and movement, and the freestanding bathtub contrasts with the dark marble on the wall behind.
The master bathroom is flooded with light and views while maintaining privacy screened by the scrub oak preserved on lot.
The bathtub faces a Spanish-cedar-framed window overlooking the back deck. Once the outside plants have grown up enough to provide privacy, the adhesive film on the window will be removed.
The adjoining master bathroom is connected by mirrored pocket door with bronze trim at the frame. The graphic space features a Kaldewei tub, Domus tiles, and Dornbracht faucets and fixtures. A marble vanity top and medicine cabinet sit against the far wall; a compact wood bench slides smartly under the vanity.
east bedroom looking into shared bath
Electrochromic glass windows
Master bath