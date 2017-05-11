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All Photos/bath/counters : marble/walls : glass tile

Bathroom Marble Counters Glass Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The master bathroom has Calacatta Poanazzo countertops and Portofino Humo semipolished tiles with custom Losagna Taylor brass inserts. The unlacquered brass fixtures are from Watermark’s H-Line, and the lighting is from Rich Brilliant Willing.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
The expanded master bath features glass tiles by Ann Sacks and Waterworks fixtures.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua