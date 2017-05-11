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All Photos/bath/counters : marble/floors : slate

Bathroom Marble Counters Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The master bathroom is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Mountain Peak White and Chantilly Lace to keep the focus on the high-end vanity and colorful glasswork.
The master bath includes a marble-lined steam shower and vanity, as well as a separate soaking tub.
Petillault finished the bath with gray slate and white marble.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
Artist, James Hubbell, who also worked on Kellogg’s Onion House in Maui, is said to have designed the very unique master shower.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
The master bedroom also has a marble-clad ensuite bathroom.
An ensuite bathroom is shared by two of the bedrooms.
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.