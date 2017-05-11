All Photos/bath/counters : marble/toilets : one piece

27 Bathroom Marble Counters One Piece Toilets Design Photos And Ideas

The expanded master bath features glass tiles by Ann Sacks and Waterworks fixtures.
Opening the mirrored door reveals a surprising contrast of colors and materials between the bathroom and the timber-lined living space.
Clean lines and an airy palette continue in the bathroom.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
In a bathroom, charcoal walls echo the darker finish of the prefabricated panels elsewhere, and a skylight makes the small space feel bigger.
Masterbathroom with custom walnut vanity and medicine cabinet niche
Guest Bathroom
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
The two bathrooms feature gorgeous Carrara marble wall tiles.
The Main Bathroom
Master bath with reflected skylight
The updated bathroom in the hallway has been fitted with geometric floor tiles.
Master Bath with a View
Master bath with reflected skylight
Level 2 master bath
Bathroom
east bedroom looking into shared bath
Electrochromic glass windows
Master Bathroom

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.