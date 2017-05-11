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All Photos/bath/counters : marble/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Marble Counters One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

Pink marble
The colorful Porter Teleo wallpaper and custom, commissioned shower curtain in the kid's bathroom is offset by a funky white and charcoal tiled floor.
A geometric, peach-colored tile in the master bathroom adds a joyful jolt to the home. The walnut cabinetry is an ode to the home's mid-century roots.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
A skylight in the large, fully functional bathroom ushers in natural light.
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
Open timber shelves in the bathrooms offer additional surface space. Brass fixtures add warmth and texture to the minimal palette.
The dark tile used in the guest bathroom was chosen to both complement and create a quiet backdrop for the more expressive character of the marble. Elsewhere, light finishes help to reflect light around the space, making it feel brighter and more open.
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
The bedroom closest to the master bedroom is currently used as a large, walk-in closet. Here, the bathroom connected to that space features a clawfoot tub and walk-in shower.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
The bathroom continues the same all-white and marble palette set by the rest of the apartment, particularly the kitchen. The trough sink seems to float mid-air, and the organic shape of the freestanding bathtub is reflected in the curve of the wall. A bright red sprinkler main valve adds a pop of color. In the shower, a custom mosaic spelling "Grand St." composed of 1/2" thick Thassos stone blocks shines subtly against the waterproof plaster wall.
The expanded master bath features glass tiles by Ann Sacks and Waterworks fixtures.
Opening the mirrored door reveals a surprising contrast of colors and materials between the bathroom and the timber-lined living space.
Clean lines and an airy palette continue in the bathroom.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Oak cabinetry topped with marble continues the kitchen's themes in a bathroom.
In a bathroom, charcoal walls echo the darker finish of the prefabricated panels elsewhere, and a skylight makes the small space feel bigger.
Masterbathroom with custom walnut vanity and medicine cabinet niche
Guest Bathroom
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
The two bathrooms feature gorgeous Carrara marble wall tiles.
Cheerful, upbeat colors have been chosen for the kids’ bedroom and bathroom.
The Main Bathroom
Herringbone marble tile with black accent planks cover both the wall and floor.
Master bath with reflected skylight
The updated bathroom in the hallway has been fitted with geometric floor tiles.
Master Bath with a View
Master bath with reflected skylight
Level 2 master bath
Bathroom
east bedroom looking into shared bath
Electrochromic glass windows
Master Bathroom