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All Photos/bath/counters : marble/floors : cement tile

Bathroom Marble Counters Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Black marble and shower glass angles in the bathroom to complete the triangle motif.
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
In the master bathroom, the Clé Tile floor, custom walnut vanity, and marble counter fashion a luxe retreat. Lighting is from a mix of manufacturers, including One Forty Three, Rejuvenation, Cedar & Moss, and Atelier de Troupe. The faucet is from Watermark.
In a bathroom, a credenza found on Etsy was topped with marble and converted to a vanity. Tulum tile from the Cement Tile Shop covers the floors while elongated subway tile, laid in a vertical grid, updates the walls. Schoolhouse Electric pendants complete the look.
This room also has a separate walk-in shower.
A beautifully designed, light-filled bathroom features a deep Victoria + Albert freestanding tub, an original marble mantle, a large black marble-topped vanity, and an encaustic concrete-tiled floor.
Master Bathroom