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All Photos/bath/counters : marble/floors : concrete

Bathroom Marble Counters Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Black grid wallpaper and black subway tiles continue the grid motif of the apartment inspired by Shiro Kuramata. A teak floor mat and teak mirror complement a teak shower bench, and a wire sculpture of a bonsai tree completes the Japanese vibe.
In the en suite bath on the second floor, a concrete floor gives way to a round, tiled, double-height space that culminates in a skylight. Plants hang on either side of a custom shower-head from Still Bathrooms. The faucets is from Crestial and the pendants are from Spazio Lighting.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
The bentwood mirrors and brass fixtures in the master bathroom fit in with the subtle midcentury design language throughout the home. A large window fills the space with natural light, which bounces off the white Carrara marble vanity top and herringbone tiles on the wall.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
In one of the home's bathrooms, a sink from Lindsey Wherrett Ceramics gracefully sits under a circular mirror from Clearlight Designs. The Ilde Wood S pendant is by David Abad.
Brass lights from Apparatus Studio provide extra lighting in the bathroom. The space is complete with Alexander Marchant sinks and faucet, hardware from Schoolhouse Electric and the same cabinetry seen throughout the rest of the loft.
The design team transformed the master bathroom into a luxurious en suite with a white-and-black marble rain shower and multicolored his-and-hers robes from Austin's Hotel San Jose. The team also punched a window through the back wall of the office to allow natural light to permeate the room. “The window is switch glass and can be turned on and off for privacy while in the shower, but still provides a view of downtown.”
The master bath features round penny tiles and concrete tile floors.
Curved nuances even extend to the shower in the sleek, black-tiled bathroom.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The marble counter morphs from a desk on the right-hand side to a sink next to the bathroom.
A Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, a frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look seamless and consistent in the bathroom.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
014.CASA PEX
Master bathroom
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.
east bedroom looking into shared bath