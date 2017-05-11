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All Photos/bath/counters : marble/walls : stone slab

Bathroom Marble Counters Stone Slab Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
The Zen-like bathrooms are cloaked in stone and wood.
A communal basin made from monolithic granite offcuts forms the centerpiece of the Manzoni bathroom. Copper pendants hang above.
Exquisite Bathrooms supplied the sanitary ware and chromeware.
A Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, a frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look seamless and consistent in the bathroom.