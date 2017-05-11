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All Photos/bath/counters : marble/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Marble Counters Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The colorful Porter Teleo wallpaper and custom, commissioned shower curtain in the kid's bathroom is offset by a funky white and charcoal tiled floor.
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
A marble trough sink lines a wall in the bright master bath, complete with an oversized soaking tub and glass walk-in shower.
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
Peach-tinted glass in the shower is an unexpected accent, yet flows with the rest of the home. "The interior strikes a fine balance between energy and respite, boldness and refinement; an appealing and youthful space that is an expression of Tom’s lifestyle and arts practice," says Lynch.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
The guest bath features two sinks and lots of marble.
The master bedroom suite has a spa-like bathroom with floor-to-ceiling Bianco Dolomiti marble, a Cambridge soaking tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and custom-designed cabinetry by Waterworks.
The master bathroom features a coved tile ceiling, a custom walnut vanity, and a large soaking tub.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
The spa-like master bathroom.
Bathrooms incorporate custom glazed tile and Imperial Danby stone quarried in Vermont.
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
The master bathroom is complete with a honed statuary F Italian white marble slab countertop, shower wall and floor. The honed white Corian tub is by Hydro Systems.