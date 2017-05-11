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All Photos/bath/counters : marble/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Marble Counters Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Kenter Powder Room
The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
Prioritize either storage or easy cleaning. While extra storage is always nice, it is important to note freestanding vanities are also known for being harder to clean, since there are more corners and nooks where dust can hang out around them.
"Kasey and Nick brought their own voice through some of the specific interior finishes, such as the flooring in the mudroom and the wonderful wallpaper in the kids’ bathroom," explains Hutchison.
The new en suite bath features two-tone, gray-and-white tiles to match the two-tone paintwork in the original house and the two-tone plasterboard on the extension. Metal detailing wraps around the arched mirror above the timber vanity.
Family bathroom on the second floor
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
A skylight in the large, fully functional bathroom ushers in natural light.
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
The floor and shower is covered in large-scale porcelain tiles by Floor Gres (Florim) from the Ecotech collection in the Ecodark color.
A Carrara marble counter lines the vanity, and a mirror stretches from wall to wall.
In one of the home's bathrooms, a sink from Lindsey Wherrett Ceramics gracefully sits under a circular mirror from Clearlight Designs. The Ilde Wood S pendant is by David Abad.
The vanities and bathroom walls are made from locally sourced travertine slabs.
A custom-made, birch-and-steel frame cabinet with a marble top and ceramic vessel sink is accented by round mirrors.
The bathroom skylight was a part of the 1964 addition by Whitney Smith.
Petillault finished the bath with gray slate and white marble.
Curved nuances even extend to the shower in the sleek, black-tiled bathroom.
The renovation added a spacious master bathroom with high-end finishes, a dual vanity, and a large walk-in shower.
Clean lines and an airy palette continue in the bathroom.
"Great hotels have stories that go beyond providing a bed for the night—they offer moments of discovery, unexpected adventures, encounters to be savored and retold," says The Calile Hotel, and we wholeheartedly agree. Careful consideration has been put into every detail of this pastel-hued oasis in the middle of Brisbane. Allow your mind to wander as you relax by the pool, lounge at the hotel bar, or simply enjoy the impeccably-designed interior spaces.
Exquisite Bathrooms supplied the sanitary ware and chromeware.
Chevron-patterned Carrera marble lines a wall in the bathroom that also features Carrera marble floors and Delta taps.
SomerTile silk penny round mosaic floor tiles.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
The wet bathroom, clad in Savoy penny tile by Ann Sacks, helped optimize the home’s petite footprint.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Oak cabinetry topped with marble continues the kitchen's themes in a bathroom.
In a bathroom, charcoal walls echo the darker finish of the prefabricated panels elsewhere, and a skylight makes the small space feel bigger.
Private rooms with ensuite bathrooms for the mothers are located within the older portion of the building with the reinterpreted period details. These rooms open in the opposite direction onto a veranda and private garden.
Hariri and her husband have separate bathrooms, each with their preferred. He preferred a shower, but Hariri wanted a tub.
Local artist Teo Menna designed the pattern for the bathroom cement tile. "It is an old material that refers back to the time of the construction of the building, but was used with a more contemporary language," note the architects.
Canny 'The New' Powder Room
In the bathroom, a small antique marble basin is nestled within a limed oak alcove.
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
In a bathroom, a credenza found on Etsy was topped with marble and converted to a vanity. Tulum tile from the Cement Tile Shop covers the floors while elongated subway tile, laid in a vertical grid, updates the walls. Schoolhouse Electric pendants complete the look.
Cheerful, upbeat colors have been chosen for the kids’ bedroom and bathroom.
014.CASA PEX
A deep earthy blue tile plays off the richness of the wood in this bathroom.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.
Because it’s a small space, it was possible to make everything pristine,” says Dulkinys, standing in her dream bathroom, outfitted with full-slab Carrara marble, a Duravit sink, and fixtures by Dornbracht.
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