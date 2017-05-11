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All Photos/bath/counters : marble/walls : concrete

Bathroom Marble Counters Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Black marble and shower glass angles in the bathroom to complete the triangle motif.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
The blue and white feature tiles in the bathroom were designed by renowned local architect Éolo Maia and were gifted to the couple by a friend. "We were very happy because we admire Éolo Maia a lot," says Franchini. The bathroom counter is made from Bahia Calacatta marble.
The design team transformed the master bathroom into a luxurious en suite with a white-and-black marble rain shower and multicolored his-and-hers robes from Austin's Hotel San Jose. The team also punched a window through the back wall of the office to allow natural light to permeate the room. “The window is switch glass and can be turned on and off for privacy while in the shower, but still provides a view of downtown.”
With its high shine and mix of textures, the luxurious bathroom was a big hit with design week guests.
The marble counter morphs from a desk on the right-hand side to a sink next to the bathroom.
“Black is not dark. It’s not sad. It absorbs the light and lets you see details,” says Mehdi.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Local artist Teo Menna designed the pattern for the bathroom cement tile. "It is an old material that refers back to the time of the construction of the building, but was used with a more contemporary language," note the architects.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.