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All Photos/bath/counters : granite

Bathroom Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

One of the son's bathrooms that is naturally ventilated and lined with planters.
The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
The primary bathroom was expanded and relocated where a closet used to be. A high window brings in northern light, and new shelving provides additional storage.
Lawyer-turned-interior designer Delia Kenza recently renovated her parlor floor powder room, which is tucked behind a staircase. She stuck a piece of glass like a transom near the ceiling, exposing the old plaster. She used a textured wallpaper and a marble backsplash alongside brass fixtures and unexpected artwork.
Both traditional and composting toilets are available to accommodate off-grid living.
At the rear of the home, the bathroom offers a 42-inch-wide shower, as well as a central vanity and toilet.
In the seaside city of Gdansk, Poland, an apartment was renovated with a bathroom clad in concrete and OSB. The OSB adds a decorative element, and it was waterproofed before installation to prepare it for wet environments.
The “boulder basin” in the powder room.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
Even the bathroom grants views. Sleek wood elements complement the white-and-black fixtures and details.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
A private outdoor space connects the master bathroom with the home gym. The residence has TOTO fixtures (including Neorest Japanese toilets) and a property-wide water filtration system.
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
The spa-like bathroom of Casa Myhrer Hauge offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Gudmundur Jonsson Arkitektkontor wanted the design to play off of nature, not encroach on it.
Off the master bedroom and bath, a large deck provides expansive views of the forest.
The master bathroom is the only spot in the home that features actual hardware. Simon went with a rich blue-green tone for the double vanity and Colton wall sconces from Y Lighting.
In total, the estate has nine bathrooms. This one has a spacious sauna and a rain shower.
In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.
The bathroom and vanity area balance a sparse aesthetic with luxurious finishes.
The master bath.
Located behind the kitchen beneath the mezzanine, the bathroom makes up for its lack of natural light with bright lights and mirrored cabinets that create the illusion of spaciousness.
In the master bathroom, a tub and sink from ADM join Cifial fixtures.
An exposed beam adds depth and character to one of the guest bathrooms while graphic tiles echo the complex geometries of an extensive collection of butterflies that is on display.
Modern bathroom vanities with a double sink are an added convenience for shared spaces. This one boasts expansive space between the two sinks and a hearty concrete countertop.
Porcelain floor tiles and Caesarstone countertops encompass the master bathroom, which also includes a pair of Duravit sinks and Aquabrass faucets.
The master bath is fitted out with custom teak cabinetry topped with Aged Petit Granit counters.
master bath/shower
One of the bathrooms.
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The vertical full-length window offers a slice of the outdoors in the custom-outfitted master bathroom (save for a tub and sink by Kohler; faucet and showerhead by Vola).
Even the bathroom features narrow ocean views.
The blue-tiled master bathroom stands in contrast to the muted tones of the rest of the house. The tile is recycled glass from China.
Bedroom #1 Bathroom
Master Bathroom
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig