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All Photos/bath/counters : granite/sinks : wall mount

Bathroom Granite Counters Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Lawyer-turned-interior designer Delia Kenza recently renovated her parlor floor powder room, which is tucked behind a staircase. She stuck a piece of glass like a transom near the ceiling, exposing the old plaster. She used a textured wallpaper and a marble backsplash alongside brass fixtures and unexpected artwork.
Both traditional and composting toilets are available to accommodate off-grid living.
At the rear of the home, the bathroom offers a 42-inch-wide shower, as well as a central vanity and toilet.
Even the bathroom grants views. Sleek wood elements complement the white-and-black fixtures and details.
The bathroom and vanity area balance a sparse aesthetic with luxurious finishes.
Located behind the kitchen beneath the mezzanine, the bathroom makes up for its lack of natural light with bright lights and mirrored cabinets that create the illusion of spaciousness.