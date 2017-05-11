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All Photos/bath/counters : granite/tubs : undermount

Bathroom Granite Counters Undermount Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The vertical full-length window offers a slice of the outdoors in the custom-outfitted master bathroom (save for a tub and sink by Kohler; faucet and showerhead by Vola).
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig