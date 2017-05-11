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All Photos/bath/counters : granite/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Granite Counters Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
Off the master bedroom and bath, a large deck provides expansive views of the forest.
In the master bathroom, a tub and sink from ADM join Cifial fixtures.
master bath/shower
The blue-tiled master bathroom stands in contrast to the muted tones of the rest of the house. The tile is recycled glass from China.
Master Bathroom