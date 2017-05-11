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All Photos/bath/counters : granite/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Granite Counters Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

In the seaside city of Gdansk, Poland, an apartment was renovated with a bathroom clad in concrete and OSB. The OSB adds a decorative element, and it was waterproofed before installation to prepare it for wet environments.