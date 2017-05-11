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All Photos/bath/counters : granite/walls : subway tile

Bathroom Granite Counters Subway Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
The master bathroom is the only spot in the home that features actual hardware. Simon went with a rich blue-green tone for the double vanity and Colton wall sconces from Y Lighting.