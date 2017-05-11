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All Photos/bath/counters : granite/showers : full

Bathroom Granite Counters Full Showers Design Photos and Ideas

In total, the estate has nine bathrooms. This one has a spacious sauna and a rain shower.
An exposed beam adds depth and character to one of the guest bathrooms while graphic tiles echo the complex geometries of an extensive collection of butterflies that is on display.
Bedroom #1 Bathroom