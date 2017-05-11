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All Photos/bath/counters : granite/counters : marble

Bathroom Granite Counters Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.