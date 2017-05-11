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All Photos/bath/counters : granite/lighting : accent

Bathroom Granite Counters Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Both traditional and composting toilets are available to accommodate off-grid living.
The spa-like bathroom of Casa Myhrer Hauge offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Gudmundur Jonsson Arkitektkontor wanted the design to play off of nature, not encroach on it.