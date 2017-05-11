Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/counters : granite/sinks : undermount

Bathroom Granite Counters Undermount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The primary bathroom was expanded and relocated where a closet used to be. A high window brings in northern light, and new shelving provides additional storage.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
A private outdoor space connects the master bathroom with the home gym. The residence has TOTO fixtures (including Neorest Japanese toilets) and a property-wide water filtration system.
In total, the estate has nine bathrooms. This one has a spacious sauna and a rain shower.
In the master bathroom, a tub and sink from ADM join Cifial fixtures.
An exposed beam adds depth and character to one of the guest bathrooms while graphic tiles echo the complex geometries of an extensive collection of butterflies that is on display.
Modern bathroom vanities with a double sink are an added convenience for shared spaces. This one boasts expansive space between the two sinks and a hearty concrete countertop.
The master bath is fitted out with custom teak cabinetry topped with Aged Petit Granit counters.
One of the bathrooms.
The vertical full-length window offers a slice of the outdoors in the custom-outfitted master bathroom (save for a tub and sink by Kohler; faucet and showerhead by Vola).
Even the bathroom features narrow ocean views.
Bedroom #1 Bathroom
Master Bathroom