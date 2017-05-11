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All Photos/bath/counters : granite/lighting : ceiling

Bathroom Granite Counters Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

One of the son's bathrooms that is naturally ventilated and lined with planters.
The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
At the rear of the home, the bathroom offers a 42-inch-wide shower, as well as a central vanity and toilet.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
Even the bathroom grants views. Sleek wood elements complement the white-and-black fixtures and details.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
The spa-like bathroom of Casa Myhrer Hauge offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Gudmundur Jonsson Arkitektkontor wanted the design to play off of nature, not encroach on it.
The master bath.
Located behind the kitchen beneath the mezzanine, the bathroom makes up for its lack of natural light with bright lights and mirrored cabinets that create the illusion of spaciousness.
Porcelain floor tiles and Caesarstone countertops encompass the master bathroom, which also includes a pair of Duravit sinks and Aquabrass faucets.
The vertical full-length window offers a slice of the outdoors in the custom-outfitted master bathroom (save for a tub and sink by Kohler; faucet and showerhead by Vola).
Bedroom #1 Bathroom