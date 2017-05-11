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All Photos/bath/counters : granite/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Granite Counters Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
The spa-like bathroom of Casa Myhrer Hauge offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Gudmundur Jonsson Arkitektkontor wanted the design to play off of nature, not encroach on it.
The bathroom and vanity area balance a sparse aesthetic with luxurious finishes.
An exposed beam adds depth and character to one of the guest bathrooms while graphic tiles echo the complex geometries of an extensive collection of butterflies that is on display.
master bath/shower
The blue-tiled master bathroom stands in contrast to the muted tones of the rest of the house. The tile is recycled glass from China.