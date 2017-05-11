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All Photos/bath/counters : granite/showers : open

Bathroom Granite Counters Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

At the rear of the home, the bathroom offers a 42-inch-wide shower, as well as a central vanity and toilet.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
Even the bathroom grants views. Sleek wood elements complement the white-and-black fixtures and details.
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.
The blue-tiled master bathroom stands in contrast to the muted tones of the rest of the house. The tile is recycled glass from China.
Master Bathroom